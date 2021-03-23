STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal manifesto: Congress promises help to jobless workers 

The chief minister is now scared of her defeat after we successfully formed an alliance,” said state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

jobs_offices_employment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The Congress unveiled its Bengal election manifesto on Monday, promising monthly financial assistance to migrant workers who lost jobs during the pandemic and financially backward families. It also promised to restore the rule of law in the state.

“TMC and BJP are hand in gloves. It is Mamata Banerjee who brought a communal force like BJP in Bengal. The chief minister is now scared of her defeat after we successfully formed an alliance,” said state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Trying to woo voters who are engaged in agriculture, the manifesto announced 20 per cent surcharge on the power tariff used for the purpose of agriculture, if the alliance comes to power in the state. “We will restore police and civil administration which will have no political influence. Women’s safety will also be first priority and for this, we will increase the number of women police personnel in every police station across the state,” said Chowdhury.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp