STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat vaccination: Aadhaar requirement dropped for some groups

It said the state government had already decided to cover wandering monks, priests etc without any fixed dwelling or Aadhaar cards under the vaccination drive.

Published: 23rd March 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government on Tuesday allowed those living in destitute homes, old age centres, disabled welfare institutions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without Aadhaar cards as ID proof.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities living in destitute homes, old age homes as well as disabled welfare institutions will be covered in the state's vaccination drive even without Aadhaar card proof.

It said the state government had already decided to cover wandering monks, priests etc without any fixed dwelling or Aadhaar cards under the vaccination drive.

So far 39,36,104 people have been vaccinated in the state in 5,833 centres, with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fixing a target of covering around 3 lakh beneficiaries per day, the CMO statement informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat coronavirus vaccine Aadhaar cards
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp