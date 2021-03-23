In highest single-day vaccination, over 32.53 lakh COVID-19 doses administered on March 22

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 32.53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, the highest single-day vaccination so far, taking the total number of people inoculated to over 4.8 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

As on day 66 of the vaccination drive (March 22), more than 32 lakh (32,53,095) vaccine doses were administered.

Out of these, 29,03,030 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 48,345 sessions for the first dose and 3,50,065 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received second dose of vaccine.

The 29,03,030 beneficiaries, include 21,31,012 people aged above 60 and 5,59,930 aged 45-60 with comorbidities who have received the first dose, according to the ministry.

According to a provisional report till Tuesday 7 am, over 4.8 crore (4,84,94,594) vaccine doses have been administered through 7,84,612 sessions, the ministry said.

ALSO READ | All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar

These include 78,59,579 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 49,59,964 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 82,42,127 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 29,03,477 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 42,98,310 beneficiaries aged more than 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities and more than 2 crore (2,02,31,137) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years have been administered the first dose.

The first dose administration has crossed 4 crore mark today (4,06,31,153), the ministry said.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of doses at 45,54,836 so far followed by Rajasthan at 45,41,540, Uttar Pradesh at 45,33,871, Gujarat at 39,50,792 and West Bengal at 39,41,280.