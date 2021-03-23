Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Gondola found buried might be 200 years old

The gondola found buried on the premises of Nawabi-era Chhatar Manzil is approximately 200 years old. This came to light after a radiocarbon dating test carried out by Lucknow’s Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP), to assess the age of the gondola which is 42 feet long and 11 feet wide. Historians reckon it might be a property of the Nawabs. Scientists of the radiocarbon dating and isotope characterisation laboratory of BSIP conducted the tests on two samples of wood from the boat. One sample was found to be 200 years old. The scientists were not sure about the age of the other sample.

Brothers make langoor calls to scare monkeys away

Officials of Lucknow Division of Northern Railway have hired professionals to control monkey menace at the stations. Aslam (29) and Rashid (27) are brothers based in Lucknow who manage the situation in Lucknow, Faizabad, Ayodhya and Varanasi stations. Hailing from the Kalandar community, they are paid a remuneration of Rs 15,000 per month, along with three other persons. Disguised as train passengers, they make langoor calls, which scares the monkeys away. The brothers were roped in last month and since then, not a single case of monkey attack was reported from the railway station premises. The troops of monkeys, too, are not seen that frequently. What the guys do sometimes draws frowns from other passengers, but once they realise what’s going on, they appreciate it.

Holi with Ram Lalla on site of temple

With the Ram Lalla idol moved out of the makeshift structure and regally ensconced in a bullet-proof abode made up of fibre glass on the premises with other deities, Holi will be celebrated with grandeur for the first time at Ramjanmabhoomi. Celebrations could not be held last year because the idol was still inside a tent. Celebrations this year will coincide with ongoing work on the foundation of the Ram temple. Work has picked up pace after the foundation blueprint got approval. Natural colours and special gulaal will be used in the celebrations in the court of Ram Lalla.

Vintage car rally with crucial messages

Nostalgia on wheels and automotive artistry at its best, along with ever-important messages on road safety, climate change and accessibility. All this was visible at the vintahe car rally organised by the Young Indians wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The rally saw 15 Jaunty Jalopies, as vintage cars are known as, along with industry persons, academia and government representatives. The aim of the event was sensitise vehicle owners about the challenges posed by the surge in private vehicles and inspire youth to better their driving behaviour.

