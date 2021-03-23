STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mansukh Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman

The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, an official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car.

Published: 23rd March 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The ATS is investigating the Mansukh Hiran murder case. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has seized a high-end car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case, an official said on Tuesday.

The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, the official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car.

The seized car is kept at the ATS office in Thane neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

After arresting two persons on Saturday night in connection with the murder case, the ATS detained a person from Gujarat who had allegedly provided them SIM cards, officials had said, adding they recovered many SIM cards from the person.

The ATS last week arrested suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the case.

The SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25 had been allegedly stolen from possession of Hiran, the Thane-based businessman whose body was found in a creek in Mumbra on March 5.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case of recovery of the explosives-laden SUV and arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, had seized five high-end cars during its probe, including two Mercedes, 1 Prado, the Scorpio which was used to carry explosives, and an Innova car.

The ATS had said that Waze was also a prime accused in the Hiran murder case.

The NIA suspects that at least three of the seized five cars were used by Waze, who was posted as Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Crime Intelligence Unit (API) when arrested on March 13.

He was later suspended from service.

On Monday morning, theATS team took accused Shinde to the residence of Waze in Thane and later to the creek in Mumbra were Hiran's body was found.

Though the Hiran murder case was transferred to the NIA on March 20, the ATS is still conducting investigation.

The ATS had lodged a murder case under section 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons and on Saturday his murder case have been handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe, official addd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh hiran Sachin Waze Ambani house security scare Antilia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp