Maoists back farmers' protest, extend support to ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26

RANCHI: Backing the ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm-laws, the banned CPI (Maoists) has extended support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call by the ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’ on March 26.

Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (SAC) spokesperson, Azad, through a press release, also appealed to people to join farmer’s agitation and make it successful.

“CPI (Maoist) condemns the three black laws and appeals to the people to join farmers’ protest and help to compel Narendra Modi Government to withdraw them. They should also make the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on March 26 successful,” said the press release.

According to the release, the farm laws are anti-people and hence it must be annulled. Farmers’ organisations have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26 against the three farm laws, to which, the CPI (Maoists) ensures all support, it said.

The three farm laws have been passed in the Parliament only to benefit the big industrialists and business houses. It is a conspiracy to keep out the small and marginal farmers from the farming activities, the release further said. “The three farm laws are nothing but a conspiracy to put small farmers into the trap of a handful of big industrialists.”

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has given a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on March 26 to mark four months of the movement. The Bandh would be observed across the country peacefully and all transport services, including road and rail, and business establishments are expected to remain suspended.

