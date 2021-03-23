NIA charges PDP leader Para with terror funding

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a setback to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her Peoples Democratic Party, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against party leader Waheed Para and two others in connection with a terror case in which suspended Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh was arrested last year.

According to the anti-terror agency, Para was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants. Singh, then serving as deputy superintendent of police, was arrested by the central agency in January 2020 and was granted bail by a Delhi court on June 19 last year.

The supplementary charge sheet against Para, Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo was filed under provisions of the IPC, the UA (P) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act in the NIA special court in Jammu. Last year, the terror probe agency had charge-sheeted six people, including Singh, in the same case. Investigation by the agency showed that Lone and Parimoo were part of gun-running from across the LoC for terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e- Taiba, the charge sheet stated.

Para, according to the agency, was part of a conspiracy which also raised and transferred funds to Hizbul men for procuring terrorist hardware. He was a “crucial player in sustaining political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K”. Para was arrested on November 25 last year on the eve of DDC polls. Mufti had called it a politically motivated move. He was granted bail by the NIA court on January 9 but was arrested again two days later by the J&K Police and still remains in custody.