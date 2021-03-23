STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka and Nadda spar over right to serve people of Assam

On Monday in different parts of the state, BJP president JP Nadda and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the grand old party took centrestage.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda addresses an election campaign rally at Jalley in Darbhanga.

BJP chief JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Election campaign in Assam is witnessing a war of words between the national-level leaders of BJP and Congress. On Monday in different parts of the state, BJP president JP Nadda and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the grand old party took centrestage.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress during
election rallies in different parts of Assam
on Monday | Pti

Addressing a rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda accused Congress of practising “politics of opportunism” and said Assam will head into “darkness” if the party is voted to power. “If you need darkness, then go with Congress. But if you need development, hold the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nadda said. He accused Congress of neglecting Assam and the Northeast since Independence.

“Because of Congress’s double standards, the wheels of development had totally stopped. It attacked the civilisation of Assam, sidelining the state’s culture. But, BJP brought development and protected Assam’s culture and language,” Nadda said. Attacking the Congress-AIUDF alliance, he said former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with the Badruddin Ajmal-led party, but his son has now embraced the AIUDF.

Priyanka, on the other hand,  alleged that BJP was functioning like a mafia and running syndicates. The Congress general secretary said that the saffron party in the state has two factions and both have betrayed the people of Assam.

“In the Assam government, there is a Shakuni Mama-like leader and a Dhritarashtra. Both of them and BJP have betrayed the people of Assam. Dhritarashtra betrayed the six ethnic communities whom he had promised to get included in the Scheduled Tribes list. And Shakuni Mama runs a government that only cheats people.” She did not mention who she was referring to.

“BJP has not been able to decide who will be their chief ministerial candidate. They are not able to respect their own chief minister and spell out the name. If there is no stability and unity in the party, then how will it bring stability to Assam and assure the people to give a stable government?” claimed the Congress leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam elections Priyanka Gandhi vadra JP nadda
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp