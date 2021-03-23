Priyanka and Nadda spar over right to serve people of Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Election campaign in Assam is witnessing a war of words between the national-level leaders of BJP and Congress. On Monday in different parts of the state, BJP president JP Nadda and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the grand old party took centrestage.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress during

election rallies in different parts of Assam

on Monday | Pti

Addressing a rally at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district, Nadda accused Congress of practising “politics of opportunism” and said Assam will head into “darkness” if the party is voted to power. “If you need darkness, then go with Congress. But if you need development, hold the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nadda said. He accused Congress of neglecting Assam and the Northeast since Independence.

“Because of Congress’s double standards, the wheels of development had totally stopped. It attacked the civilisation of Assam, sidelining the state’s culture. But, BJP brought development and protected Assam’s culture and language,” Nadda said. Attacking the Congress-AIUDF alliance, he said former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with the Badruddin Ajmal-led party, but his son has now embraced the AIUDF.

Priyanka, on the other hand, alleged that BJP was functioning like a mafia and running syndicates. The Congress general secretary said that the saffron party in the state has two factions and both have betrayed the people of Assam.

“In the Assam government, there is a Shakuni Mama-like leader and a Dhritarashtra. Both of them and BJP have betrayed the people of Assam. Dhritarashtra betrayed the six ethnic communities whom he had promised to get included in the Scheduled Tribes list. And Shakuni Mama runs a government that only cheats people.” She did not mention who she was referring to.

“BJP has not been able to decide who will be their chief ministerial candidate. They are not able to respect their own chief minister and spell out the name. If there is no stability and unity in the party, then how will it bring stability to Assam and assure the people to give a stable government?” claimed the Congress leader.