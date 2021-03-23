STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharad Pawar wasn't briefed properly on Anil Deshmukh: Devendra Fadnavis

Pawar had said that Deshmukh was recuperating from COVID-19 infection during the period former police commissioner Param Bir Singh has claimed that he was indulging in "extortion activities".

Published: 23rd March 2021 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was not briefed properly on Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's whereabouts after he was tested COVID-19 positive.

The BJP leader, who addressed a press conference in Mumbai, also claimed that the MVA government in the state has not acted on an "incriminating" state intelligence department report containing audio intercepts of large-scale corruption in police transfers and postings.

"As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24," said Fadnavis, who is also the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

"Deshmukh was in-home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers and was not in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab was not briefed properly yesterday," Fadnavis said.

Pawar had on Monday told reporters that Deshmukh was recuperating from COVID-19 infection during the period former police commissioner Param Bir Singh has claimed that he was indulging in "extortion activities" through police officers.

Comments

