Bhagwant Mann challenges Harsimrat Badal, Amarinder to make public their statements on farm laws

AAP claims that the Congress chief minister and Badal had approved the draft bills that were presented to them in the high-level committee meeting.

Published: 24th March 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's Punjab state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann (PTI File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday challenged former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to make public the statements made by them last year in a high-level committee meeting on the Centre's three farm laws.

The panel was formed to evaluate the bills before being presented in Parliament for passage.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the AAP MP from Sangrur claimed that rival political parties were trying to create confusion among the people by spreading lies about the Aam Aadmi Party, but the people of Punjab understand their tricks well.

The party's Punjab unit president said the proposal put forward by the government in these laws would give impetus to hoarding and under a conspiracy to remove onions and tomatoes from the list of essential commodities, it will make life difficult for the poor.

He claimed that with the implementation of these farm laws, hoarders would stockpile goods and later sell them at exorbitant prices which would make life difficult for the common man.

Mann said he has made public his minutes of the committee meeting.

"Now she should also make public the proceedings of the meeting of June 5, 2020 when these black laws came in the cabinet meeting and she supported them," he added.

"When Badal was a minister in the Modi-led central government, she used to praise these black laws and tell people that they were very progressive laws for the farmers and now was trying to be benevolent to the farmers," the AAP leader alleged.

