Centre upgrades BJP's Mukul Roy VIP security ahead of Bengal polls

Roy, 66, was till now being covered under the 'y+' category cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Published: 24th March 2021 10:58 PM

Mukul Roy was given the responsibility of the chief election strategist by the BJP in Bengal.

Mukul Roy at a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The VIP security cover of BJP leader Mukul Roy has been upgraded to 'z' category during the polls process in West Bengal, official sources said on Wednesday.

Official sources said Roy, the national vice president of the party and also a party candidate from the Krishnanagar assembly seat in Nadia district, will now enjoy a 'z' category cover during his movement in the state.

The Union Home Ministry has directed the VIP security unit of the CRPF to undertake the upgrade, they said.

He will now have a contingent of 24-30 armed personnel who will work in shifts and accompany the politician during poll campaign and also provide security at his residence.

Roy had joined the BJP in November 2017 from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and has also served as the Union railways minister in the past.

Polls to the 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases beginning March 27.

