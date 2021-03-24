STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Decomposed body of missing law student recovered in Shahjahanpur

As per the police sources, initial rounds of interrogation have revealed that the deceased had a verbal duel over some issue with his friends who are now in police custody.

Published: 24th March 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The decomposed body of a 20-year-old student of a law college, run by former Union Minister Chinmayanand, was found in the Katra area of Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday. 

Hari Om had gone missing on March 19 after taking the third semester exams of LLB at SS College run by Mumukshu Ashram. The body was identified by the victim’s father Ashok Singh.

The victim Hari Om Singh was a resident of Shahjahanpur city. He was discharging the duties of the head of the student wing of the Rashtriya Sewak Sangh  in Keshavnagar area of Shahjahanpur.

His family members had registered a missing case at the Sadar Bazar police station in Shahjahnpur. Police have taken Hari’s college friends into custody for questioning. The IPC section for murder will be added in the FIR, said Ashok pal Singh, SHO Sadar Bazaar police station.

Shahjahanpur SSP S Anand said, “We were searching for the college student after an FIR was filed on March 20. On Tuesday, we recovered his body near a canal in the forest area of Katra. There were multiple injuries on the body which indicate that it was a murder. So far, we have gathered much evidence and taken a few suspects into custody for questioning. The case will be resolved within 24 hours.”

As per the police sources, initial rounds of interrogation has revealed that Hari Om had a verbal duel over some issue with his friends who are now in police custody. This might have led to his murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
missing law student Uttar Pradesh Hari Om murder case Shahjahanpur UP Police
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp