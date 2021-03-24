Decomposed body of missing law student recovered in Shahjahanpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The decomposed body of a 20-year-old student of a law college, run by former Union Minister Chinmayanand, was found in the Katra area of Shahjahanpur district on Tuesday.

Hari Om had gone missing on March 19 after taking the third semester exams of LLB at SS College run by Mumukshu Ashram. The body was identified by the victim’s father Ashok Singh.

The victim Hari Om Singh was a resident of Shahjahanpur city. He was discharging the duties of the head of the student wing of the Rashtriya Sewak Sangh in Keshavnagar area of Shahjahanpur.

His family members had registered a missing case at the Sadar Bazar police station in Shahjahnpur. Police have taken Hari’s college friends into custody for questioning. The IPC section for murder will be added in the FIR, said Ashok pal Singh, SHO Sadar Bazaar police station.

Shahjahanpur SSP S Anand said, “We were searching for the college student after an FIR was filed on March 20. On Tuesday, we recovered his body near a canal in the forest area of Katra. There were multiple injuries on the body which indicate that it was a murder. So far, we have gathered much evidence and taken a few suspects into custody for questioning. The case will be resolved within 24 hours.”

As per the police sources, initial rounds of interrogation has revealed that Hari Om had a verbal duel over some issue with his friends who are now in police custody. This might have led to his murder.