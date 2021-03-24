STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor says concerned about political violence ahead of Bengal polls

Free, fair and peaceful elections are constitutional obligations of the police and administration, Dhankhar said.

Published: 24th March 2021 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing anguish over incidents of violence in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asked the police and administration to remain politically neutral.

"Anguished and concerned at violence @MamataOfficial in Election process. Democracy has no meaning without fair elections," he said on Twitter.

The governor has been vocal about instances of strife among political parties that have been reported from various districts of the state ahead of the eight-phase polls beginning March 27.

"All, including OCs & ICs at police stations, must be politically neutral. Transgression & violations would lead to punitive actions," Dhankhar added.

