Guwahati diary

In a relief to transgender persons, the Gauhati High Court has ordered the state government to create a separate wing for the community at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

In a relief to transgender persons, the Gauhati High Court has ordered the state government to create a separate wing for the community at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Also the court has asked the central government to furnish the list of transgender beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat schemes in Assam. The court passed the order based on a PIL filed by transgender rights activist Swati Bidhan Baruah, who had claimed the transgender community was excluded from the central government scheme. “This is a historic order,” said Swati, the northeast’s first transgender judge.

Buyers from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan & Nepal meet
The first ever North East Buyer-Sellers’ meet in a physical-cum-virtual mode was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) with support from the Ministry of External Affairs in Guwahati recently. Traders from India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, ICC co-chairman (Northeast), Prabhat Kumar Bezboruah said this kind of event is the most ideal to connect the business persons from different countries. “. This is the first initiative taken by the MEA after the pandemic outbreak but the foreign trade of northeastern states with neighbouring countries is centuries-old. Geo-political interest had overshadowed the trade matters but now we should go back to ancient times and facilitate this new trend,” an official statement said.

1971 war veterans’ outreach event organised
Ahead of the scheduled commemoration of 1971 war victory over Pakistan, a veterans’ outreach programme was held at Narangi Military Station in Guwahati. The event was attended by 70 veterans, families of specially abled veterans and civilian dignitaries. Major General Vikas Saini, GOC of 51 Sub Area, lauded the contributions of the veterans during the war of 1971. During the event, the GOC felicitated two specially abled veterans and presented them with a wheel chair and modified auto scooter each. 

District admins tell people to wear mask
District authorities in Assam have issued a fresh order advising people to wear mask and maintain Covid-19 protocols. The order comes as the pandemic situation has worsened in some states. Health officials said the situation in the state was under check but people were taking the disease lightly. Earlier this week 15 people had tested positive in Kamrup, of which Guwahati is the district headquarters. All the cases were linked to one person. Meanwhile, there is a public perception that Assam could be placed under lockdown again once the elections are over.

prasanta mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

