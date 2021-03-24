STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mamata announces govt jobs to those who catch BJP offering money for votes

"I have information that the BJP is roaming with money and spending it to buy votes. Do not step into the trap," the CM said while addressing a rally in Bankura district.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Accusing the BJP of spending money to buy votes in Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced state government jobs for those who catch a ‘culprit’.

Minutes after Modi hit out at her on ‘outsider’ issue at an East Midnapore rally, Mamata alleged that BJP is bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh and she never saw such a liar Prime Minister like Narendra Modi.

"I have information that the BJP is roaming with money and spending it to buy votes. Do not step into the trap. If anyone can catch a culprit, he or she will get an award which is a job in the state government if the TMC returns to power," said Mamata while addressing a rally at Bishnupur in Bankura district.

Reiterating her allegation that BJP is bringing goons from outside, Mamata said, "I respect the chair of the Prime Minister. But I have never seen a liar like Narendra Modi. He only speaks lies. BJP is bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh to destroy the culture of Bengal. Who are the goons? Due to BJP’s torture, IPS officers in UP are leaving their jobs."

No Indian is outsider in Bengal, BJP CM will be son of soil: PM Modi

In a letter to the Election Commission on Monday, the TMC raised objection to the deployment of the personnel of Uttar Pradesh state armed police in Bengal.

The TMC supremo accused the saffron camp-led Centre of running three syndicates. "Farmers are protesting on roads for months. This is due to three syndicates of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Adani. Adani will loot all products of farmers. Only Modi, Shah, and Adani will get to eat," she said.

She lambasted the Centre on the issue of the hike in fuel and LPG prices. "I give free ration and you have to spend Rs 800 to cook food. They said Beti Padhao Beti Bachao, yet they could not spend a single rupee. Our government provides scholarships of Rs 1,000 to 2,500 to girls," she added.  

