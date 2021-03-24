Mentally unstable woman gang-raped in Udaipur

By PTI

UDAIPUR: A 23-year-old mentally-challenged woman was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was lodged at the police station in Gogunda, 35 km from Udaipur city, on the basis of a complaint by the woman's family on Tuesday evening, police said.

The three persons, who came on a motorcycle, abducted the woman, took her to an isolated area and raped her on Sunday evening, according to police.

The woman's medical examination was conducted, and efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits, they added.