Modi congratulates Goa Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as MLA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as an MLA and said his passion for the state's progress is reflected in his work.

The Goa Legislative Assembly also congratulated Rane for the feat.

A motion congratulating Rane was moved on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assembly on Wednesday by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

"Congratulations to Shri Pratapsingh Rane Ji on this momentous feat of completing 50 years as MLA," Modi tweeted.

"His passion for public service and Goa's progress is reflected in his work. I remember our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states," he said.