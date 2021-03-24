STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi congratulates Goa Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as MLA

A motion congratulating Rane was moved on the first day of the Budget Session of the Assembly on Wednesday by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

Published: 24th March 2021

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane for completing 50 years as an MLA and said his passion for the state's progress is reflected in his work.

The Goa Legislative Assembly also congratulated Rane for the feat.

"Congratulations to Shri Pratapsingh Rane Ji on this momentous feat of completing 50 years as MLA," Modi tweeted.

"His passion for public service and Goa's progress is reflected in his work. I remember our interactions when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states," he said.

