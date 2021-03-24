Nuns' harassment in UP: Rahul says it is result of 'vicious propaganda' by Sangh Parivar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it was the result of the "vicious propaganda" run by the Sangh Parivar to pitch one community against another and "trample" upon the minorities.

Two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on March 19.

According to officials in Jhansi, the nuns were detained on March 19 after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion.

The police said there was no basis in the complaint and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

"The attack in UP on nuns from Kerala is a result of the vicious propaganda run by the Sangh Parivar to pitch one community against another and trample the minorities," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Time for us as a nation to introspect and take corrective steps to defeat such divisive forces," the former Congress chief said.