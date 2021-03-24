Pawar flayed for backing Deshmukh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has lost his political credibility by coming out in defence of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the alleged extortion case. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pawar can redeem his political credibility only by ensuring that the minister resigns from the cabinet.

“Pawar needs to tell the reason for defending the Maharashtra home minister for all wrong reasons. First, it was said that the home minister was under quarantine, but he was seen addressing a press conference. Who is Pawar trying to fool?” asked Prasad.

He also hit out at the alliance government in Maharashtra, saying “it’s very confusing to think of who is running the show in the state”. “Is it the most confused government in the history of Maharashtra where politicians are in power but do not have authority? What is the direction of this vasooli (extortionist) Aghadi standing upon three pillars of the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress?” he asked.

Deshmukh meets CM Thackeray

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday evening met CM Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official residence. Deshmukh is facing heat after ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of setting police officers a target of collecting `100 crore per month from pubs and bars.

Hiren case: ATS to seek Waze’s custody

The Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday said suspended police officer Sachin Waze was a “prime accused” in the Mansukh Hiren murder case and it will approach the special NIA court in Mumbai to get his custody. More arrests were likely in the case, said ATS chief Jaijeet Singh.

SC to hear Param Bir’s plea today

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday the plea filed by ex-Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh seeking CBI probe into the alleged corruption by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Singh has also challenged the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai top cop.