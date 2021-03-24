STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea for CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh: SC asks Param Bir Singh to approach Bombay HC first

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R S Reddy allowed the former Mumbai top cop to withdraw his plea and approach Bombay HC with his grievances.

Published: 24th March 2021

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to withdraw his plea seeking direction for a "impartial and fair" CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R S Reddy granted liberty to Singh to approach the Bombay High Court with his grievances.

The top court said there is no doubt that the matter is quite serious but the petitioner should first approach the Bombay High Court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Singh, said they would file a petition in the high court today itself.

Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai CP alleging it to be arbitrary and illegal.

Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had set a Rs 100-crore collection target for the police every month.

