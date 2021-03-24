STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shah and Mamata trade salvos as game of blaming each other goes on

Home minister warns those involved in siphoning off Amphan money, Didi terms BJP ‘dacoits’.

Published: 24th March 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A Trinamool Congress rally in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Tuesday | PTI

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Election campaign in West Bengal is turning out to be a contest to outscream each other. More than political agendas, parties are pursuing personal lines of attack and indulging in a game of mu slinging. Tuesday was no different as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah traded barbs during addressing ralliess.

Shah hit out at Mamata’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and accused him of messing up with funds sent by the Centre as relief for the victims of Cyclone Amphan. The CM branded BJP as a party of monsters and dacoits.

Addressing a rally in Gosaba, a stronghold of the ruling TMC in South 24 Parganas district, Shah warned that all those involved in the compensation scam will be put behind bars if the saffron party comes to power in the state.

“Modiji had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you get its benefit? Nephew and his associates siphoned off the fund. After coming to power, we will set up a special investigation team and probe all discrepancies. No one will be spared. We will put all those involved in the scam behind bars,’’ said Shah without mentioning Abhishek’s name.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee termed Shah’s claim false. “The Centre had given only Rs 1,000 crore against our demand of Rs 6,000 crore,’’ he said. In a prompt reply after Shah’s attack, Mamata said: “They (BJP) want to run one factory in the country which is manufacturing lies. They are selling everything. BJP is a party of monsters and dacoits.’’

Though Mamata had hitherto not named the saffron camp for the injury on her leg, on Tuesday she held BJP responsible for the incident. “BJP thought I would not leave home after they hit my leg. My one leg is enough to kick them out of Bengal,’’ she said at a rally in Purulia district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal elections Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp