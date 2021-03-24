STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP orders COVID-19 testing of people coming from states with high caseload

UP Chief Secretary R K Tiwari issued the directive a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Published: 24th March 2021 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of Holi and the upcoming Panchayat elections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered testing of people coming from other states seeing a spurt in coronavirus cases.

UP Chief Secretary R K Tiwari issued the directive a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state which on Monday had reported the coronavirus cases again crossing the 500-mark.

The fresh directive, while emphasising for strict implementation of anti-COVID measures, also stipulated that no procession or public programmes would be allowed without prior administrative permission.

The directive issued to all district and division-level officers said the COVID-19 testing of all those coming to Uttar Pradesh during the Holi festival from the states reporting high numbers of cases will be necessary.

It mandated coronavirus tests for passengers at railway stations, bus stations and airports besides reactivating helpdesks, running dedicated COVID hospitals in all districts and keeping other hospitals ready for any future needs.

The directive also emphasised identifying the suspected cases with the help of thermometers and oximeters.

It also laid the responsibility of implementing precautionary measures, like maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks by people participating in these programmes, on their organisers.

The directive also stipulated that organisers will not allow people above 60 or below 10 years of age or those having serious ailments to participate in such events.

The government also declared Holi holidays in all schools up to class VIII from March 24 to 31.

In other educational institutions, barring medical and nursing colleges, Holi holidays will start on March 25, lasting up to March 31.

These directives on holidays, however, will not be valid for institutions holding various examinations.

Chief Secretary Tiwari also directed the state administration to ensure that there is no crowding at public places and asked police to take all necessary measures for it.

In a statement issued here later, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that in view of the COVID-19 situation, rain dance parties, open dance programmes and other parties are banned till further orders.

The permission given earlier for all such type of parties stand cancelled with immediate effect, he said.

Till further orders, permission has to be taken from the district administration for processions and public functions, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp