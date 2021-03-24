STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volume of loudspeakers at mosques be fixed per HC orders: UP minister to Ballia DM

Published: 24th March 2021 01:14 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BALLIA: Citing that he is facing difficulties in discharge of his duties, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Tuesday shot a letter to the Ballia district magistrate, saying the volume of loudspeakers at mosques should be fixed according to the court orders.

"Namaaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja (worship) and discharging government duties," Shukla said in the letter, referring to the Kajipura Madina Masjid in his constituency.

Shukla said there are a number of schools in the vicinity of the mosque and the practice hampers their studies.

"Religious publicity takes place through loudspeakers. Information regarding donations for the construction of mosques is disseminated in an extremely loud volume. This has an adverse impact on students, elder citizens and the health of patients. The common public is facing extreme noise pollution," he said.

He said the volume of loudspeakers at the mosques in Ballia should be fixed according to orders of the Allahabad High Court while unnecessary ones should be removed.

The objection to the loudspeaker volume by the UP minister came days after a similar complaint was made by Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University Sangita Srivastava.

Srivastava had complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early everyday due to "azaan" being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.

Srivastava had also said the sleep disruption leads to headache through the day, impacting her work.

Asserting that she is not against any religion, the VC had suggested that "azaan" can be recited even without a loudspeaker so that it does not cause discomfort to others.

She had also referred to a Allahabad High Court order in this regard, requesting the DM to take prompt action.

