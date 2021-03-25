After Bihar assembly, controversial police bill passed in Council; Opposition seeks apology from CM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amidst loud uproar again, the controversial Bihar Special Armed Police Bill-2021 was finally passed by the state legislative council on Wednesday, a day after the violent protest and ruckus rocked the assembly on Tuesday.

The Opposition members in the council again created ruckus when CM Nitish Kumar stood to speak in support of the bill. Irked at this, chief minister Nitish Kumar asked them to follow the decorum insstead of wasting time of political career. However, RJD MLC Subodh Rai continued shouting at the ruling against the bill.

When the uproar continued in the council, some ruling members came into the well and tried to counter the agitating Opposition members.

On the last day of budget session, the entire Opposition boycotted proceedings and ran a parallel session in the assembly premises registering their protest against Tuesday's alleged incident of manhandling. RJD MLA Bhudeo Chaudhary was made a shadow speaker while other members of Oposition enacted the role of other members.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav demanded an apology from chief minister Nitish Kumar for Tuesday's incident. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav warned: "If action is not taken on the officers and Nitish Kumar did not apologize for yesterday’s incident and treatment meted out to the MLAs of Opposition, then we are considering that we will not go to the Assembly for the next five years”. He, further, lambasted Nitish Kumar for Tuesday’s shocking incident in the House asking him to debate on the bill, whether it is right, or else sit wearing bangles.

Meanwhile, the Mahagatvandhan has called a Bihar bandh on March 26 to protest against Tuesday’s incident and alleged act of manhandling of legislators of opposition by the cops. Later, CM Nitish Kumar speaking in the Assembly said that he doesn't know who advises Tejashwi Yadav to act in such a way.

Kumar also said that till date such a scene has never been seen in the Vidhan Sabha by him referring to

Tuesday's incidents. He also said that had the Opposition participated in the discussion, all confusion

among them would have been cleared and answered.

Defending the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, the chief minister said that same kind of law is already in force in other states. “This is not a law that will trouble people, it is protecting people. But Opposition fanned a misconception that resulted into the condemnable incident on Tuesday”, Kumar said.

FIR AGAINST TEJASHWI

The Patna police has lodged FIRs against leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and more than hundred other in connection with taking out a protest march on Tuesday in Patna. On Tuesday, the RJD workers had allegedly clashed with the police during the protest march on the street of Patna in which the police had resorted to baton charges. The police used water cannon to disperse the protesting supporters of RJD and other allies of Mahagatvandhan. Sources said that FIRs have been lodged in the Kotwali police station under relevant sections of IPC against Tejashwi Yadav and others.