Allahabad HC upset over police failure to implement anti-Covid guidelines

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court has expressed displeasure over the police failure to enforce the wearing of masks by people and taking other anti-Covid precautions amid a rise in coronavirus infection cases.

A bench of justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar expressed its displeasure after the police on March 22 submitted that only 1,192 people have been fined between March 1 and 21 for not wearing masks in Allahabad.

"This small number of penalisation shows that the police have also become complacent," the bench said.

Upset with the police failure in enforcing the anti-Covid precautions, the bench asked the Police Department to apprise it of the measures taken by it to implement the March 1 order of the court in which it had issued a slew of directions to check the spread of the infection.

The court fixed March 26 as the next hearing of the public interest lawsuit in which it had issued the directions.