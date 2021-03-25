STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget Session ends as both Houses adjourned sine die

The month-long second part of the Budget session had started on March 8 was earlier scheduled to end on April 8.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

An illuminated Parliament House building during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi Wednesday

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday was adjourned sine die ahead of the assembly polls in four states and one union territory, thus bringing an end to the Budget Session of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha too was adjourned sine die earlier in the day.

Several MPs at the behest of their parties had earlier approached the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu to curtail the session, citing elections as the reason.

Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien had written respectively to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman, requesting them to adjourn the proceedings.

The first part of the Budget Session commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29.

Elections are due to be held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry from March 27 to April 29. The results for the same will be announced on May 2.

