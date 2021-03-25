STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ceasefire need of the hour for Afghanistan’

India’s permanent ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said the UNSC had condemned the attacks on civilians in Afghanistan.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Ambassador to UN Secretary TS Tirumurti

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan is the need of the hour and a basic prerequisite for the success of the peace process, India has said at the UNSC. India’s permanent ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said the council had condemned the attacks on civilians in Afghanistan. He was speaking during the UNSC debate on UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). 

“These attacks are aimed at forcing Afghan people to make pre-determined choices through coercion and spreading fear and intimidation within the society. As Afghanistan’s immediate neighbour, we are deeply concerned at the rising use of violence,” he said. 

Tirumurti said ceasefire is not only in the interest of Afghanistan and said that peace and violence cannot go hand in hand. “Many Indians have sacrificed their lives while on duty in Afghanistan. We have the highest stakes in ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan,” said Tirumurti.

