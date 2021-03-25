STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 cases surge in Uttarakhand, negative RT-PCR report must during Kumbh Mela

200 infections reported on Wednesday out of which the maximum were detected in Haridwar which is in the final stages of preparations to host the Kumbh Mela starting from April 1.

Published: 25th March 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: With COVID cases surging again in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday made it mandatory for devotees to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for attending the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

COVID-19 cases continued to rise again in Uttarakhand with 200 infections reported on Wednesday out of which the maximum were detected in Haridwar which is in the final stages of preparations to host the Kumbh Mela starting from April 1.

Haridwar reported the highest number with 71 cases, Dehradun 63, Nainital 22 Udham Singh Nagar 14, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Tehri eight each, Pithoragarh five and Almora one, a COVID-19 control room bulletin here said.

Meanwhile, it has been made mandatory once again to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for devotees gathering in Haridwar for the forthcoming congregation.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the Uttarakhand High Court has issued clear directives in this regard.

The High Court has said it will be mandatory to bring a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a vaccination report for attending the Kumbh.

Soon after taking over as Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat had said it was not compulsory to bring a negative RT-PCR test report for devotees gathering for the Kumbh.

It is a religious event that comes once in 12 years and devotees can attend it freely, he had said.

However, he later ordered strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the Centre in view of the surging positive cases.

Lying low for a few months, the COVID cases in Uttarakhand are showing a rising trend of late.

However, no fresh COVID-19 cases were detected on Wednesday in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat and Uttarkashi districts.

There were no COVID casualties in the state either.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumbh Mela Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp