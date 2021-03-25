STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat reports 1,961 COVID-19 cases, Shab-e-Barat festivities banned

As many as seven patients died on Thursday -- four in Surat, two in Mahisagar and one in Ahmedabad -- taking the COVID-19 death toll to 4,473, the health department said.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 1,961 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its highest single-day rise since the pandemic began last year which took the tally to 2,94,130, the health department said here.

Since March 22, the state is witnessing a record rise in cases every day.

On Wednesday the state had recorded 1,790 new cases, the highest one-day rise till then.

As many as seven patients died on Thursday -- four in Surat, two in Mahisagar and one in Ahmedabad -- taking the COVID-19 death toll to 4,473, the department said.

With 1,405 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases increased to 2,80,285.

Recovery rate in the state stands at 95.29 per cent.

There are now 9,372 active cases in the state with 81 patients being critical.

Surat and Ahmedabad together accounted for 60 per cent of new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday.

Surat reported 628 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 558 cases, Vadodara 184, Rajkot 168, Jamnagar 44, Gandhinagar 38, Bhavnagar 31, Narmada 27, Patan 24, Banaskantha, Dahod and Kutch 19 each, Kheda and Mehsana 18, Amreli, Anand and Surendranagar 16 each.

As many as 1,90,720 persons received coronavirus vaccine shots on Thursday.

A total of 44,84,319 beneficiaries have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far in the state, of which 6,21,158 have received the second dose, the department said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu recorded 31 new coronavirus cases, increasing its tally to 35,087, while with four recoveries, the number of discharged patients rose to 3,413.

There are now 93 active cases in the UT and two fatalities have been reported so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,94,130, new cases 1,961, death toll 4,473, discharged 2,80,285, active cases 9,372, people tested so far - figures not released.

The state on Thursday banned people from gathering in mosques and other places for Shab-e-Barat that will be observed on March 28.

In a notification, the Gujarat home department said on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, or the night of forgiveness, Muslims gather in large numbers in mosques to offer prayers in order to to seek forgiveness on behalf of the deceased and visit graves of their loved ones.

"There has been a recent increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

In such a situation, cases are likely to grow due to large gatherings.

It is important people do not gather in mosques and other places for Shab-e-Barat and COVID-19 guidelines issued by state and Central governments are strictly followed and social distancing maintained," said the notification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Gujarat Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp