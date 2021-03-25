STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Special Forces to demonstrate its prowess

The Indian Army for the first time will let its air-borne Special Forces (SF) demonstrate their operational prowess of the size of a battalion, that too in front of a visiting foreign dignitary.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:23 AM

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun system (ATAGS) developed by DRDO.

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun system (ATAGS) developed by DRDO. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

It will be capability demonstration of the parachute brigade at Agra Cantonment in front of South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on March 27, said an army officer. 

“This will be a battalion size demonstration in which the troopers will be lining up with their complete special operations heavy equipment load, including the infantry combat vehicle and artillery guns,” the officer added. It will also have the support components like the para field ambulance and other auxiliary for such special units. Wook is arriving on a three-day visit to India on Thursday. He will be holding high-level talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd) said: “Air-borne forces are meant to address the operational strategic value targets behind the enemy lines to turn the enemy flank and also creating decision dilemma into the mind of the enemy’s leadership.” The SFs are trained and equipped to accomplish high-value aims and are secretive about their operational training and skills.

Comments

