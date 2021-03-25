STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Independent MP Navneet Rana brings up Param Bir Singh's letter during Zero Hour

On Monday, Rana wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant had threatened her on the Parliament premises.

Published: 25th March 2021 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask

Amravati MP Navneet Rana. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Allegations levelled by former Mumbai commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh echoed in Lok Sabha again on Wednesday.

Independent MP from Amaravati in Maharashtra, Navneet Rana, raised the issue during Zero Hour.

On Monday, Rana wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant had threatened her on the Parliament premises.

She sought the Chair's protection, saying after the demise of Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sena does not respect women.

Rana, however, did not mention Sawant's name in the House on Wednesday.

Sawant, who was present in the House, said he was ready to face action if charges against him were proved.

He said members of the Shiv Sena followed all norms of decency and decorum.

On Monday, Rana had spoken against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the allegations made by the former Mumbai police commissioner.

Malook Nagar of the BSP demanded a CBI investigation into the allegations.

Citing a nexus between politicians and bureaucrats, Imtiyaz Jaleel of the AIMIM demanded that the government fix a cooling-off period for top-ranking officials before joining politics post-retirement.

Days after he was shunted out, Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that the state home minister had asked Sachin Waze, currently in custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh has denied these allegations.

The NIA is probing Waze's alleged role in placing an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

