Indo-Bangla tie example for others: Foreign secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said India-Bangladesh relations have been on a high despite the pandemic and other countries would want to emulate this relationship.

“PM Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Bangladesh for the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from Thursday, where he will participate in the celebrations and meet top leadership of the country,” he said.

Modi will meet his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Memon. According to Shringla, the PM is also expected to meet a diverse group of people including coalition leaders, opposition leaders and Mukti Jodha members. “He will also visit the home of Bangabandhu in Gopalganj district,” Shringla said.

On the Rohingya issue, Shringla said India has a distinction of having land borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh. “India has recognised Bangladesh’s contribution in giving refuge to Rohingya refugees and provided aid to Bangladesh. We have also built houses for them under the Rakhine development plan in Myanmar,” he said.