Madhya Pradesh: Five varsity employees sacked for trying to access porn site

Because of the safety features on the computers, the attempt failed, said the university's public relations officer Dr Keshav SIngh Gurjar.

By PTI

GWALIOR: Five employees of Jiwaji University here have been sacked for allegedly trying to watch porn on office computers, an official said on Thursday.

These employees, which included two women, were found to have tried to download material from a porn site on office computers two days ago, he said.

Probe revealed that four employees hired from an outside agency and a guest lecturer of the computer science department were involved.

The services of all five were terminated while a permanent employee of the university was served a show-cause notice, he said.

