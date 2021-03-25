STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata government keeps state security adviser 'in abeyance' till end of assembly poll

The Mamata Banerjee-government had created the post on the lines of the national security adviser (NSA).

Published: 25th March 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Three days before the assembly poll begins in the state, West Bengal government on Wednesday "kept in abeyance" the state security adviser Surajit Kar Purkayastha till the eight-phase election is over, a senior official said.

The 1985-West Bengal cadre IPS officer has been in the post since June 2018.

"Purkayastha, state security adviser, will be kept in abeyance now during the elections. The order will take immediate effect," the order issued by the state government said.

The Mamata Banerjee-government had created the post on the lines of the national security adviser (NSA).

Opposition parties have been alleging that free and fair polling in West Bengal will not be possible unless Purkayastha is removed from the post of the state security adviser.

The eight-phase poll for the 294 state assembly seats begin on March 27.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surajit Kar Purkayastha Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls Bengal Elections
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp