STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata reduced Bengal to state of penury: Adityanath hits out at Bengal CM

The UP CM also said that Bengal once upon a time was the most advanced and progressive state in the country.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath (L) and Mamata Banerjee.

Yogi Adityanath (L) and Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath Thursday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reduced the state to extreme penury with no intention of developing it but "promoting goons and extortionists".

Speaking at three public rallies in Sagar assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas, Chandrakona in West Midnapore and Nandigram in East Midnapore here, Adityanath said that Bengal once upon a time was the most advanced and progressive state in the country.

"Bengal was once an advanced state and progressive too. But first the Congress, then the Communists and now the Trinamool Congress have destroyed the industrial development of the state and allowed corruption to blossom unbound," he said.

He said the count down has begun and after 35 days BJP will form the government in Bengal.

"The people of West Bengal are yearning for jobs and development. People will be benefitted by the development which will take place then".

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the soil of Bengal has produced great patriots like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Referring to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Adityanath said he raised his voice against Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir which has been scrapped by the BJP-led government at the Centre fulfilling his dream.

He said the saffron party leader Suvendu Adhikari, once a follower of Banerjee had shown courage to leave TMC and join BJP with the vision to create a prosperous state.

Hitting out at TMC, Adityanath said it had "successfully produced goons and extortionists who have destroyed the development of the state".

He claimed that in the last ten years under Mamata Banerjee's chief ministership, people did not get money in their hands though funds had been sent by the Centre like after Cyclone Amphan.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given Rs 1000 crore to the state just after Amphan cyclone. That money never went to the hands of the people but was taken away by TMC leaders," he said.

Adityanath said people of UP have received benefits of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the PM Ujjwala scheme, Ayushman Bharat and farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"Then why the people of West Bengal will be deprived of these benefits ? This shows TMC is not bothered about the development of the state," he added.

He said once the state gets the government by the party (BJP) that is in power at the Centre, then benefits will flow to the people of the state.

Commenting on Mamata Banerjee's opposition to 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan of BJP, Adityanath said there was a government in UP which also disliked it like her.

"But the people of UP overthrew the government and brought BJP into power".

Taking a dig at the TMC supremo, he said she is only keen to protect the infiltrators and has always encouraged the politics of appeasement to preserve her vote bank.

"If BJP is given a chance to come to power in West Bengal, infiltration will be stopped", he said.

Adityanath said India is fighting terrorism under the leadership of Modi.

"Earlier, Pakistan used to enter Indian territory and launch attacks. But, now Indian jawans are launching surgical strikes destroying terrorists camps in that country", he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls Bengal Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp