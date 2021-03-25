STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MVA vs BJP: After saffron party, ruling coalition leaders to meet Maharashtra Governor

The BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to Koshyari, urging him to seek a 'status report' from the state chief secretary on the law and order situation.

Published: 25th March 2021 12:23 AM

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A delegation of the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition in Maharashtra will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday and apprise him of "facts" amid false allegations, Congress leader Nana Patole has said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a BJP delegation led by Devendra Fadnavis met the governor.

Patole, state Congress chief, said their delegation will be led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar too will be a part of it.

"We will keep facts before the Governor against the backdrop of false allegations levelled against the coalition," Patole said.

The BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to Koshyari, urging him to seek a "status report" from the state chief secretary on the law and order situation.

Fadnavis told reporters that they requested the Governor to seek a detailed report as chief minister Thackeray was not taking action despite "numerous scandals" coming to light over the past few days.

Meanwhile, asked about the BJP's "vasuli sarkar" (extortionist government) jibe, Patole hit back, saying the opposition party was "sharing its own experience".

"All of us know what the (previous) Fadnavis government did in Maharashtra," he said.

The BJP has been trying to corner the government over police official Sachin Waze's arrest in the Ambani security scare case, businessman Manshukh Hiran's death, corruption allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh and a purported intelligence report on `corruption' in police transfers.

