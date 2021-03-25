News from the house

By Express News Service

Rajya Sabha passes Bill to give primacy to L-G over government of Delhi

Amid protests and walkouts by opposition MPs, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives primacy to the lieutenant governor over the elected government. The Upper House passed the Bill with 83 members voting in favour as opposed to 45 against it. Opposition MPs termed the Bill “unconstitutional” and demanded that it be sent to a select committee for scrutiny. The House witnessed two brief adjournments over the issue.

Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill to strengthen monitoring of shelter homes

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, which seeks to strengthen monitoring of shelter homes by delegating more power to district administrations. “The Bill seeks to give priority to the protection of the rights of children by making it a key responsibility of the district magistrate,” said Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development. Quoting reports, she said 29 per cent of the children homes were not registered despite the norms.

Commission to be set up to prescribe uniform education standards for healthcare workers

A bill to set up a Commission for regulating and prescribing uniform education standards for allied and healthcare professionals was approved by Parliament with the Lok Sabha giving nod to the legislation by a voice vote on Wednesday. The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021, seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals. The bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha last week.