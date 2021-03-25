Ramdas Athawale meets Kovind, demands President's rule in Maharashtra

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that he had met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded President's Rule in Maharashtra.

"The situation in Maharashtra is out of control. The government is not able to control the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. They are not able to handle the law and order of the state," Athawale told ANI.

" met President Kovind and gave him a memorandum on behalf of RPI (A) party demanding the President's Rule in Maharashtra. The situation in Maharashtra is serious," the union minister said.

Referring to the allegations of the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the involvement of home minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices", he said, "No inquiry can take place until the Maharashtra government is removed."

Athawale had earlier sent a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding President's Rule in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, the union minister further said, "Rajya Sabha has passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill. This will give more power to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi."

"The constitution was kept in the mind while passing the GNCTD Bill," he added.

The passing of the bill in the Upper House was met with a walk-out by opposition parties including Congress and the AAP, who strongly opposed the bill. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the passing of the bill in Rajya Sabha a "sad day for democracy".