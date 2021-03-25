STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS workers collected Rs 57 crore in Vidarbha for Ram temple

Published: 25th March 2021 11:30 AM

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Replica of the proposed Ram Mandir on display at Karsewakpuram, in Ayodhya. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers have collected funds worth Rs 57 crore from 27 lakh families in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

RSS's Vidarbha 'prant karyavah' Dipak Tamshettiwar told this in a press conference here on Wednesday.

"During the recently-concluded special donation campaign for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, 70,796 RSS volunteers, including 7,512 women, visited 12,310 villages and 27,67,991 families in Vidarbha and collected Rs 57 crore," he said.

There are 11 districts in Vidarbha region- Yavatmal, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli and Gondia.

A total of 20,64,622 volunteers, including 80,424 women, visited as many as 5,45,737 villages and 12,42,21,214 families in the country for the Ram temple donation drive, he said.

However, he said that he did not have any information about the total amount collected under the drive across the country.

Tamshettiwar also said that Dattatreya Hosabale, who was recently elected as the 'sar karyavah' (general secretary) of the RSS, would start working from Nagpur, the Sangh's headquarters, in a few months time.

Hosabale was elected to the post during the annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the Sangh's highest decision-making body, held in Bengaluru.

"The base camp of Hosabale is Lucknow and RSS pracharaks keep moving across the country.

Considering Hosabale's schedule as decided before became the 'sar karyavah', Hosabale may come to Nagpur in next two to three months," he said in response to a query.

