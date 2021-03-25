STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar diary

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad, the administration has decided to conduct Covid-19 tests of people not wearing masks. 

Published: 25th March 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Wear mask or face fine, say district authorities
With Covid-19 cases surging in Srinagar, the district administration has advised people to strictly follow the SOPs and protocols formulated by the government to control the spread of pandemic. The administration has decided to act tough against those who are found without face masks and violating other protocols in the capital city. The administration has decided to impose a fine on people who travel without wearing masks. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad, the administration has decided to conduct Covid-19 tests of people not wearing masks. 

Chief engineer booked for corruption
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Manhar Gupta, chief engineer (projects), Power Development Department (JPDCL), Jammu. The case was registered after a preliminary inquiry conducted by the ACB found that Gupta had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Manhar, according to the ACB, was found to have acquired numerous immovable and movable assets in his name as well in the name of his family members. Besides, bank deposits, investment in insurance companies, jewellery in the bank lockers belonging to him and his family were also discovered. The assets possessed and the expenditure incurred by Manhar and his family were found disproportionate to his known source of income.

Kashmir University’s annual festival begins
The University of Kashmir’s annual literary and cultural festival “Sonzal-2021” began on Tuesday. The university has been organising the festival every year to provide a platform for its students to showcase their talent and foster a culture of interaction. The eight-day festival includes literary and cultural activities besides competitions in 25 events including painting, Islamic calligraphy, collage, debate, poster-making, spot photography, poetry recitation, Bollywood singing and Western vocals, cartoon making and Mehandi design. 

Crackdown on brick kiln owners fleecing buyers
The administration has launched a crackdown on brick kiln owners selling bricks at exorbitant rates. Most of the brick kilns operate in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The administration has fixed the rate at Rs 21,000 per 3,000 bricks. The rate includes all taxes but is exclusive of transportation cost. However, it was found that the kiln owners were selling their product at much higher rates. After receiving numerous complaints, deputy commissioner of Budgam asserted that no brick kiln owner shall be permitted to overcharge costumers. Officials also conducted surprise visits at brick kiln units.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent  in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp