Srinagar diary

Wear mask or face fine, say district authorities

With Covid-19 cases surging in Srinagar, the district administration has advised people to strictly follow the SOPs and protocols formulated by the government to control the spread of pandemic. The administration has decided to act tough against those who are found without face masks and violating other protocols in the capital city. The administration has decided to impose a fine on people who travel without wearing masks. On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad, the administration has decided to conduct Covid-19 tests of people not wearing masks.

Chief engineer booked for corruption

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets case against Manhar Gupta, chief engineer (projects), Power Development Department (JPDCL), Jammu. The case was registered after a preliminary inquiry conducted by the ACB found that Gupta had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Manhar, according to the ACB, was found to have acquired numerous immovable and movable assets in his name as well in the name of his family members. Besides, bank deposits, investment in insurance companies, jewellery in the bank lockers belonging to him and his family were also discovered. The assets possessed and the expenditure incurred by Manhar and his family were found disproportionate to his known source of income.

Kashmir University’s annual festival begins

The University of Kashmir’s annual literary and cultural festival “Sonzal-2021” began on Tuesday. The university has been organising the festival every year to provide a platform for its students to showcase their talent and foster a culture of interaction. The eight-day festival includes literary and cultural activities besides competitions in 25 events including painting, Islamic calligraphy, collage, debate, poster-making, spot photography, poetry recitation, Bollywood singing and Western vocals, cartoon making and Mehandi design.

Crackdown on brick kiln owners fleecing buyers

The administration has launched a crackdown on brick kiln owners selling bricks at exorbitant rates. Most of the brick kilns operate in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. The administration has fixed the rate at Rs 21,000 per 3,000 bricks. The rate includes all taxes but is exclusive of transportation cost. However, it was found that the kiln owners were selling their product at much higher rates. After receiving numerous complaints, deputy commissioner of Budgam asserted that no brick kiln owner shall be permitted to overcharge costumers. Officials also conducted surprise visits at brick kiln units.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com