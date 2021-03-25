STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand BJP considers bringing forward 2022 Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, scheduled in March 2022, may be advanced to August this year, according to sources in the state government and the BJP.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | Twitter)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, scheduled in March 2022, may be advanced to August this year, according to sources in the state government and the BJP. This is apparently being mulled to avoid holding by-elections necessitated by the change of guard just a few months before the Assembly polls. The bypolls will be necessary because new Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has to be elected to the Assembly within six months of his swearing-in.

Rawat will have to resign from his Lok Sabha seat of Pauri, necessitating bypoll for the parliamentary constituency as well. Though several party MLAs have showed willingness to leave their seats to get the chief minister elected, many in the party and the government are not confident of Rawat winning from any Assembly seat. That’s because he is not considred to be very popular.

Officials think that a defeat in either the Lok Sabha or the Assembly seat just a few months before the state elections could be a big blow to the party’s morale and electoral prospects. “The option to advance the Assembly polls has been discussed, but the final decision is yet to be made.

Many in the party as well as in the government are not in favour of holding byelections ahead of the assembly elections next year,” said a source in the state government. Main opposition party Congress has said that if the government goes for early elections, it would be a public acceptance of its failure. “People gave them absolute majority, with 57 MLAs in the 70- member Assembly and the BJP wasted it,” said Indira Hridayesh of the grand old party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand elections Tirath Singh Rawat
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp