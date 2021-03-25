STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will meet Governor once he returns, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked for time from the Governor to meet him today but the Governor is out of the station. We will meet him whenever he is available," Pawar said.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he, along with a delegation of the state government, will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to inform him of the recent transfers in the state police department and phone tapping case.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had asked for time from the Governor to meet him today but the Governor is out of the station. We will meet him whenever he is available," Pawar said.

"Yesterday, the Chief Minister ordered chief secretary Sitaram Kunte (then ACS Home department) to file a detail report by today afternoon on the phone tapping issue," he added.

Pawar also slammed the Opposition for trying to de-stabilise the government in the state.

"From day one, the Opposition wanted our government to fall but we are in the full majority," he added.

On Tuesday, the Republican Party of India (RPI) delegation, led by former Maharashtra minister Avinash Mahatekar, met the Governor and requested him to recommend for President's Rule in the state due to failure of law and order situation.

On March 20, Devendra Fadnavis had demanded State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation over former Maharashtra Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh. 

