2,566 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 13 deaths; state denies hiding infection data

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka logged 2,566 new COVID-19 cases and 13 related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.81 lakh and the toll to 12,484, the Health Department said on Friday.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the state has reported over 2,000 fresh cases.

On Thursday, it registered 2,523.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases, with 1,490 infections The day also saw 1,207 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 9,81,044 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,484 deaths and 9,48,988 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 19,553 active cases,19,379 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 174 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among 13 deaths reported on Friday, three were from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Bengaluru rural and Kalaburagi, and one each from Belagavi, Bidar, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

Bengaluru Urban also headed the list if new cases, accounting for 1,490, Udupi 210, Tumakuru 126, Kalaburagi 109, Dakshina Kannada 72, Mysuru 67, Bidar 65, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,24,349, followed by Mysuru 55,202 and Ballari 39,608.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,06,449, followed by Mysuru 53,698 and Ballari 38,830.

A total of over 2,08,94,800 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,12,271 were tested on Friday alone.

Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday all factual data on COVID-19 is being made public.

There was no question of hiding numbers and the government has no such intention nor is it possible to hide any details, he said.

"We are not hiding any statistics regarding COVID-19. All opposition leaders are welcome to give their valuable suggestions for controlling Covid. They can also figure out any flaws in the system," Sudhakar said.

He said the Chief Minister may call an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

"We are free to discuss anything in this regard," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. He said the Manipal institute alone had 704 cases and it has been sealed. Stringent measures were being taken to curb spreading. Maharashtra reported 35,000 cases yesterday while over 2,000 were recorded here. People should follow guidelines and youngsters should voluntarily take the elderly at home for vaccination," the minister said.

Stating that the technical advisory committee on COVID-19 has suggested several precautionary measures, Sudhakar said the Chief Minister will take a decision in this regard.

"It is difficult to restrict any activity, but keeping in view the spread of infection, adequate measures will be initiated," he said.

The Health Department has submitted a representation to the Election Commission on the safe conduct of by-elections amidst the second wave, the minister added.

Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments will be held on April 17.