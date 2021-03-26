STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam Assembly elections: 47 constituencies gear up for first phase of polls amid COVID-19

There are 11,537 polling stations in the first phase, out of which 9,620 are main polling stations and 1,917 auxiliary polling stations.

Published: 26th March 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Assam elections 2021

Polling and Presiding officers casting their vote through Postal Ballot during the Assam Assembly election polls -2021 first phase at DC Office, Tezpur in Sonitpur district on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DIBRUGARH: Security arrangements have been strengthened and COVID-19 protocols put in place in 47 constituencies where voting will take place on 27 March for the first phase of Assam Assembly elections.

A total of 81,09,815 people will be voting, out of which 40,77,210 are male voters, 40,32,481 are female voters and 114 are third gender voters. There are 264 candidates (241 male and 23 female candidates) in the fray for the first phase of the elections.

The Election Commission (EC) has decreased the maximum number of people who can cast their votes at a polling booth to 1,000.

The EC has also ensured sanitisation of the electronic voting machine (EVMs), wearing of a mask and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soaps at the polling stations.

ALSO READ: 201 polling stations to be completely managed by women in Cachar -- highest in any Assam district

There are 11,537 polling stations in the first phase, out of which 9,620 are main polling stations and 1,917 auxiliary polling stations.

Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh, Pallav Gopal Jha told ANI, "The security forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations. The police can also use paramilitary forces if required."

"There are 1,514 polling stations in Dibrugarh district, out of which five are vulnerable polling stations. There are a total of 10,70,188 voters in the districts. The precautionary measure has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic," Jha said.

"We have a sufficient number of forces and the law and order is under control in the district," he added.

"There are 50 women polling stations. The administration is keeping tight vigil using all its resources for the conduct of a fear-free election," he further said.

The assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp