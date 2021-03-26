STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: State Congress chief Ripun Bora's assets rose by Rs 8.89 lakh since 2016

His immovable assets comprise agricultural and non-agricultural land, a residential building in Gohpur constituency, and a flat which he jointly owns with his wife in Delhi.

Published: 26th March 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: With a total worth of nearly Rs one crore, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora's asset value has risen by Rs 8. 89 lakh compared to what it was when he had contested the Rajya Sabha elections in 2016.

Bora, who is fighting the assembly elections from Gohpur seat, has in his affidavit declared assets worth Rs 98,22, 857, including land, residential accommodation, bank deposits and gold.

The APCC president is one of the 264 candidates who will be contesting the first phase of assembly polls in Assam on Saturday.

While the Rajya Sabha MP's movable assets are worth Rs 69,45,954, his immovable assets amount to Rs 28,76,903, the affidavit said.

His immovable assets comprise agricultural and non-agricultural land, a residential building in Gohpur constituency, and a flat which he jointly owns with his wife in Delhi.

The 65-year-old APCC chief's movable assets include PPF contributions and bank deposits.

The Rajya Sabha member has shown his source of income as the salary which he receives as an MP.

As per the affidavit, there is one criminal case pending against him though he has not been convicted in any.

Bora holds MA(Economics) and LL.B degrees from Gauhati University.

He owns a vehicle for which he had taken a car loan.

Bora has Rs 10,298 cash in hand against Rs 2.5 lakh in 2016, besides gold worth Rs 50,000.

In his affidavit for the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls from Assam, Bora's net worth was Rs 89,33,658.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ripun Bora Congress Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls Assam Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp