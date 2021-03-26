STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar bandh called by RJD, Congress and Left disrupts traffic on highways, train services

BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand termed the bandh a failure and said it evoked a poor response among the general public

Published: 26th March 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

ASP Hajipur Raghav Dayal asking bandh supporters to end the protest at Hajipur (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The dawn to dusk bandh in Bihar called by the Opposition has hit vehicular movement on different state and national highways from early in the morning.

Bandh supporters, owing political allegiance to the RJD, Left parties and Congress, placed burning tyres and other obstacles on the roads to disrupt the movement of vehicles, besides puncturing the tyres of many heavy vehicles.

Train services have also been disrupted under the East Central Railway in different districts by supporters of bandh in protest against the farm bills, inflation, crime and improper treatment meted out to some legislators of Bihar's Opposition.

Supporters of the bandh shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government for being anti-poor and raised the plight of farmers agitating against the new farm bills.

In Patna, RJD supporters hit the streets to enforce the shutdown while party leaders also continued their protests in other districts.

No report of untoward incidents has been received so far from across the state and police forces were seen on the roads in huge numbers to prevent any kind of unrest.

BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand termed the bandh a failure and said it evoked a poor response among the general public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bandh
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp