Bihar bandh called by RJD, Congress and Left disrupts traffic on highways, train services

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The dawn to dusk bandh in Bihar called by the Opposition has hit vehicular movement on different state and national highways from early in the morning.

Bandh supporters, owing political allegiance to the RJD, Left parties and Congress, placed burning tyres and other obstacles on the roads to disrupt the movement of vehicles, besides puncturing the tyres of many heavy vehicles.

Train services have also been disrupted under the East Central Railway in different districts by supporters of bandh in protest against the farm bills, inflation, crime and improper treatment meted out to some legislators of Bihar's Opposition.

Supporters of the bandh shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government for being anti-poor and raised the plight of farmers agitating against the new farm bills.

In Patna, RJD supporters hit the streets to enforce the shutdown while party leaders also continued their protests in other districts.

No report of untoward incidents has been received so far from across the state and police forces were seen on the roads in huge numbers to prevent any kind of unrest.

BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand termed the bandh a failure and said it evoked a poor response among the general public.