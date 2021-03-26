STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP's hate politics to be rejected by Assam people in polls, says Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam did not fulfil its poll promises and failed to present a 'performance scorecard for the last five years'.

Published: 26th March 2021

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Accusing the BJP of hurting Assamese sentiments, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday said politics of hate and dividing the society in Assam will be rejected by the people of the northeastern state in the upcoming assembly elections.

Without taking the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister alleged that decisions for Assam are taken by two persons sitting in Delhi.

"Decisions for Assam or anywhere else are taken by two persons sitting in Delhi. Posts of party president or state leaders don't hold any value for them. Gujarati bosses have decided who the chief minister will be and how Assam needs to be governed," Nath said.

He alleged that the BJP-led government in Assam did not fulfil its poll promises and failed to present a "performance scorecard for the last five years".

"The BJP's campaign for the first phase of polls has been negative and it offered politics of hate. The Congress believes that we should work to fulfil our dreams for Assam and turn our vision into reality," he said.

Claiming that his party will work for the development of the state, Nath said, "The choice is clear. The Congress will be your partner in the development journey of Assam for the next five years and beyond."

Addressing a press conference here, Nath also accused the prime minister of "not having time to speak to the farmers protesting against the farm laws at Delhi borders for more than 120 days".

"The first phase of the assembly elections will be held tomorrow. Our visions are centred around the people of Assam and how to take the state forward," he said.

The Congress has made "five guarantees" that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

It also promised five lakh government jobs, 200 units of free electricity per month for all and an increase of the minimum wage of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Elections to the 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases between March 27 and April 6.

