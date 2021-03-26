STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh sees 2,665 COVID-19 cases, most after October 15 last year

The last time more cases were reported in a single day was on October 15 last year, when 2,819 people were detected with the infection.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Friday recorded 2,665 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the last five months, taking the state's caseload to 3,34,778, officials said.

The last time more cases were reported in a single day was on October 15 last year, when 2,819 people were detected with the infection.

With 22 deaths reported during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 4,048, a health official said.

As many as 62 people were discharged from hospitals while 508 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 15,307 active cases, he said.

With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,15,423.

"Raipur district reported 689 new cases, taking its total count to 62,044, including 870 deaths. Durg recorded 988 new cases, Rajnandgaon 178 and Bilaspur 113, among other districts. Of the deaths recorded during the day, nine took place on Friday and 13 on Thursday," the official added.

With 38,375 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 56,19,269.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,34,778, New cases 2,665, Deaths 4,048, Recovered 3,15,423, Active cases 15,307, Tests today 38,375, Total tests 56,19,269.

