COVID-19: Chhattisgarh increases penalty for not wearing masks to Rs 500

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded the highest single- day spike of 2,419 coronavirus cases in the last four months.

Published: 26th March 2021 12:04 PM

A commuter adjusts his mask while walking past a wall mural depicting frontline warriors of the Covid-19. (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500 the amount of penalty for not wearing face mask, to ensure strict implementation of the coronavirus guidelines, an official said on Friday.

The state health and family welfare department on Thursday issued an order to this effect under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to contain the spread of the infection, a release by the public relations department said.

"According to the order, now a penalty of Rs 500 will be imposed if anyone is found not wearing mask or face cover in public places. Earlier, the penalty was Rs 100 for the violation," it said.

The state government has also appealed to people to strictly follow the preventive guidelines, including physical distancing and washing hands, apart from the use of masks, it said.

In view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the administrations have imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bars assembly of four or more people, in several districts of Chhattisgarh, including Raipur, Durg, Bastar, Raigarh, and announced various restrictions, including banning all kinds of religious, festivals, cultural and political programmes and sports events, exhibitions and fairs till further orders.

Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded the highest single- day spike of 2,419 coronavirus cases in the last four months.

The state's COVID-19 caseload stood at 3,32,113 till Thursday.

Of these, 3,14,769 people have so far recovered, while 4,026 patients have died due to the infection so far, as per official figures.

The state has reported 11,330 COVID-19 cases in the last one week with most of the infections being reported from Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur districts.

