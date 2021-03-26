STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652

The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

Published: 26th March 2021 10:33 AM

vaccination drive

A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

Registering an increase for the 16th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,21,066 comprising 3.55 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent, the data stated.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020. The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 61,871 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 18.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,64,637, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR,  23,86,04,638  samples have been tested up to March 25 with   11,00,756 samples being tested on Thursday.

